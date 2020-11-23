Actinium Highlights Foundational Patents Covering the Composition of Apamistamab Antibody and Iomab-B Antibody Radiation Conjugate for Targeted Conditioning Until 2037 and Recent EU Patent Activity

- Apamistamab CD45 antibody is the basis for lead Phase 3 candidate Iomab-B for targeting conditioning prior to bone marrow transplant and next generation Iomab-ACT targeted conditioning program for CAR-T and Gene Therapies