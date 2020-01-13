Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Iomab-ACT Program Gene Therapy Collaboration with UC Davis in Ongoing Clinical Trial for Patients with HIV-Related Lymphoma

- Trial will replace currently used chemotherapy conditioning with apamistamab-I-131, Actinium's targeted conditioning ARC, to selectively eliminate lymphoma cancer cells and stem cells to enable engraftment of stem cell gene therapy - Anti-HIV stem cell gene therapy intended to simultaneously treat patients' HIV-related lymphoma and develop immune cells resistant to HIV