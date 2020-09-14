Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Successful Completion of Planned Phase 1 Actimab-A CLAG-M Combination Trial in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory AML at Medical College of Wisconsin

- Trial results including data from third dose cohort to be presented by year end; - Second dose cohort demonstrated 86% complete remission rate with 71% of patients achieving negative minimal residual disease status, as previously reported