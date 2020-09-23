Actinium Pharmaceuticals Successfully Completes First Dosing Cohort in the Phase 1 Study of Actimab-A and Venetoclax Combination Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory AML Patients

-- Combination trial, led by UCLA Medical Center and Principal Investigator Gary Shiller, MD, supported by mechanistic rationale and demonstrated synergy of combining venetoclax with targeted radiation from Actimab-A in preclinical studies