Actinium Presents Interim Data from Actimab-A CLAG-M Phase 1 Combination Trial at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

- 100% remission rate in the third dose cohort of 0.75 mCi/kg of Actimab-A (lintuzumab-225Ac) and standard regimen of CLAG-M - 70% of patients achieving remission were MRD negative with remissions and MRD negativity reported in all dose cohorts