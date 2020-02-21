- Substantially lower rates of febrile neutropenia and sepsis in patients receiving Iomab-B compared to patients receiving salvage chemotherapy in the control arm - 78 percent of patients in the Iomab-B arm are potentially evaluable for the primary endpoint compared to 13 percent in the control arm after factoring in 100-day non-relapse transplant related mortality - Key protocol amendment allowing patients failing venetoclax induction therapy to enroll in the SIERRA trial is expected to increase eligible patient pool