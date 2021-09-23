VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As North America continues contending with the pandemic, the importance of physical, mental and social health among all populations has been front and center. Aiming to introduce or reinforce healthy lifestyles to as many older adults as possible, Active Aging Week 2021, presented by Humana, embodies an essential, life-changing mission.
Taking place October 4-10 around the globe, the 19th annual Active Aging Week (AAW) is led by the International Council on Active Aging® (ICAA) and provides valuable opportunities for adults to engage physically, socially, cognitively, spiritually, professionally and civically. Host organizations, including senior living communities, senior centers, fitness centers, YMCAs, libraries, cities and others, offer events and activities at the local level, at low-to-no-cost to participants.
"Earlier this year, ICAA released a Call to Action to reclaim health and wellbeing for older people by integrating wellness throughout organizational operations," says Colin Milner, founder and CEO of ICAA. "Active Aging Week is an ideal initiative to support this Call."
Opportunities abound
AAW 2021 will have a hybrid format, with in-person and online offerings according to local health and safety guidelines. Past events have included kayaking, plant therapy, organized walks, fitness classes, meditation workshops, cooking demonstrations, educational lectures and much more.
This wide variety of activities and events are designed to encompass the seven dimensions of wellness: emotional, intellectual, physical, social, spiritual, vocational and environmental. In planning, promoting and implementing their offerings, host organizations can access a toolkit of free resources on the AAW website.
What initially began as a grassroots effort has become an influential movement that demonstrates the value of active contributions from older individuals to help foster vibrant, strong communities.
Sponsor support
If you've ever wondered what the secret is to living to 100 is, most experts will tell you to maintain your healthy routines and drop bad health habits. An active lifestyle promotes physical and mental health, and that's why Humana is AAW 2021's Presenting Sponsor.
"Collectively, we've been through a lot since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. From social distancing to continued uncertainties and stress, now is the time for all adults to prioritize their health and pursue wellbeing," says Dr. William Shrank, Chief Medical Officer at Humana. "We are happy to partner with ICAA and encourage everyone to keep moving and take advantage of active aging resources."
National sponsors offer Theme Days during AAW as well. Now in its 13th year, WALK! With Aegis Therapies includes in-person and virtual physical activity options, such as daily activity suggestions, recordings of instructor-led workouts and more.
Longtime sponsor Abbott Nutrition also is providing multiple online resources that highlight how good nutrition and hydration play an important role in maximizing health in older adults.
Be part of AAW
It's not too late to register as a host organization for AAW 2021 to make a difference in your community. Simply access the registration form at http://www.activeagingweek.com/register.php, or get more details at http://www.activeagingweek.com.
Those who want to participate in AAW activities in their area can look up host locations on the AAW homepage at https://www.activeagingweek.com/index.php, check with local organizations and search social media using the hashtag #activeagingweek.
About Active Aging Week, presented by Humana
http://www.activeagingweek.com
Started in 2003 by the International Council on Active Aging, Active Aging Week celebrates aging and active living each year. Host organizations engage older adults in their local communities with wellness activities and events provided in a safe, friendly and fun atmosphere at low-to-no-cost to participants. These organizations plan and deliver their own schedules of events targeted to any or all of the dimensions of wellness – emotional, vocational, physical, spiritual, intellectual, social and environmental.
About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)
ICAA is a professional association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry and supports professionals who aspire to develop wellness cultures for adults over 50. This support includes creating wellness environments, programs and services. The association is focused on active aging—an approach to aging that helps older adults live life as fully as possible within all dimensions of wellness—and provides its members with education, information, resources and tools. As an active-aging educator and advocate, ICAA has advised numerous organizations and governmental bodies.
