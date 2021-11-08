LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the last decade, Eric Power has helped thousands of fellow vets plagued by PTSD, helping them to obtain their disability benefits and navigating post-military life. He was recently awarded a star on the Las Vegas Blvd. Walk of Fame (with the likes of authors, actors and other humanitarians) for his service to the veteran community and their families. The ceremony will take place at The Mandalay Bay Hotel (House of Blues) from 5pm-7pm on Veterans Day. See more info about the event HERE!

As the Founder and CEO of Veterans Disability Help, Eric knows the sacrifices and struggles of civilian veterans. As a mentor and a self-development student, he shares the keys to overcoming some of the greatest challenges in business and in life. Eric's personal experience mixed with his professional approach has helped thousands of veterans across the country and offered solutions when other resources such as the VA have not.

Veterans Disability Help is leading the way for veterans regarding their VA Disability Benefits. They have served over 2,500 veterans since its incorporation in March of 2015 and have redirected over 2.1 MILLION dollars a month from the VA back to the veterans in VA Disability Benefits. Veterans Disability Help is a professional firm with a team of dedicated individuals that are here for the veterans and their families in need of VA disability assistance.

For More Information Visit: veterandisabilityhelp.com

Media Contact

Alyssa Longo, Farrow Communications, 866-949-6868, alyssa@farrowcommunications.com

 

SOURCE Eric Power

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.