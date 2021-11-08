LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the last decade, Eric Power has helped thousands of fellow vets plagued by PTSD, helping them to obtain their disability benefits and navigating post-military life. He was recently awarded a star on the Las Vegas Blvd. Walk of Fame (with the likes of authors, actors and other humanitarians) for his service to the veteran community and their families. The ceremony will take place at The Mandalay Bay Hotel (House of Blues) from 5pm-7pm on Veterans Day. See more info about the event HERE!
As the Founder and CEO of Veterans Disability Help, Eric knows the sacrifices and struggles of civilian veterans. As a mentor and a self-development student, he shares the keys to overcoming some of the greatest challenges in business and in life. Eric's personal experience mixed with his professional approach has helped thousands of veterans across the country and offered solutions when other resources such as the VA have not.
Veterans Disability Help is leading the way for veterans regarding their VA Disability Benefits. They have served over 2,500 veterans since its incorporation in March of 2015 and have redirected over 2.1 MILLION dollars a month from the VA back to the veterans in VA Disability Benefits. Veterans Disability Help is a professional firm with a team of dedicated individuals that are here for the veterans and their families in need of VA disability assistance.
For More Information Visit: veterandisabilityhelp.com
