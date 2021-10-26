CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market report.
The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.22% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- APAC dominated the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market followed by North America in 2020. APAC region will remain the manufacturing hub for APIs during the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6%.
- Oncology is the largest segment in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market, growing with a CAGR of more than 7% in forecast period. The market is further being driven by the rising investments by several biotech and pharmaceutical companies in anti-cancer drug discovery and development.
- The biopharmaceutical industry is expanding globally and is witnessing a large number of mergers and acquisitions. These agreements include companies and deals structured around essential services in the supply chain such as manufacturing, pharmacy benefit, patent protection, and distribution network.
- Internet penetration and increase in demand for over-the-counter medicines are amplifying the growth of the market. Manufacturers should make sure that information about their APIs is available on the internet.
- Manufacturers must focus on optimizing the global supply chain as the demand for pharmaceutical products has increased globally. The aging population and increasing cases of chronic diseases are expected to fuel the market growth.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, molecule type, type of manufacturers, type of drugs, synthesis type, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Segmentation
- Oncology APIs refer to the biologically active components present in anti-cancer drugs. The growing incidences of cancer coupled with the rising number of R&D activities pertaining to anti-cancer drugs are primarily driving the market for oncology APIs. Moreover, the increasing awareness towards the improved efficacy of various APIs on targeted cancerous cells is also propelling the demand for oncology drugs.
- Large molecules or biologics are proteins used in drug development. In contrast to small molecule drugs, most large molecule drugs are complex and composed of more than 1,300 amino acids that are identical versions of human proteins. Large molecules stay in the bloodstream for longer than small molecules.
- Captive manufacturing is a process of manufacturing APIs in-house. There are a lot of benefits and shortcomings of producing APIs in-house. COVID-19 has fueled the need for producing APIs in-house rather than outsourcing due to disruptions in the supply chain in China.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Application
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Anti-infectives
- Central Nervous System
- Respiratory diseases
- Diabetes
- Pain management
- Others
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Molecule Type
- Small
- Large
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Type of manufacturers
- Captive
- Merchant
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Type of Drugs
- Prescription
- Over the counter
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market by Synthesis Type
- Synthetic
- Biotech
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Dynamics
The biopharmaceutical industry is expanding globally and is witnessing a large number of mergers and acquisitions. These agreements include companies and deals structured around essential services in the supply chain such as manufacturing, pharmacy benefit, patent protection and distribution network. Mergers and acquisition deals are centered on assets or technologies belonging to other ancillary healthcare and life sciences industry. The mergers and acquisitions strategy involves the active management of products and capabilities, ensuring that the internal investment in research and development and commercial activities helps in mitigating risks and delivering predictable returns. They are done to acquire assets that are complementary to an existing franchise, such as sequential or combination drug treatments. Acquisition strategies help in executing problems related to portfolio strategy, tapping into external innovation, and delivering investor return.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Growing Demand for Generic Drugs
- Increasing Digitalization in Healthcare
- Invention of New Generation APIs
- Growth in API Outsourcing Operations
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Geography
The North American active pharmaceutical ingredients market is currently driven by several factors. Growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cancer and diabetes have escalated the demand for APIs during the forecast period. US government expenditure on healthcare facilities has increased significantly, propelling the market growth. Manufacturers have increased their investments in R&D for developing better-quality APIs as it directly affects the safety and efficacy of the drug. Moreover, technological advancements of the new generation of APIs also amplifies market growth. The North American APIs market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period. Many CMOs present in API manufacturing have identified the need for advance generic drugs.
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- APAC
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UA
Major Vendors
- Pfizer Inc.
- Cipla Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Mylan N.V.
- Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Albemarle Corporation
- AbbVie Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Aurobindo Pharma limited
- Sanofi
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- BASF SE
- Lupin
- Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.
- Abbott
- Biocon
- Amgen Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Viatris Inc.,
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
