ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveKidMD is pleased to announce that for the sixth consecutive year, Chris Koutures, MD, FAAP has been named as an Orange County Physician of Excellence for Pediatric Sports Medicine by the Orange County Medical Association and Orange Coast Magazine. Additionally, ActiveKidMD's telemedicine partner Anytime Pediatrics was recognized by OnlineDoctor.com as the Best Online Pediatric Doctor and Medical Services awardee for 2021.
"With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, our partnership with Anytime Pediatrics has provided increased availability to our patients and families with a safe, secure and readily accessible telemedicine platform," said Dr. Koutures. "In addition to our regular in-office patient schedule, we now can offer care after hours, on weekends, and even with our patients who are out of the immediate area."
In determining the Best Online Doctor and Medical Services of 2021, OnlineDoctor.com examined several key elements to determine the most safe, reliable, and effective providers. The top-rated companies were evaluated based on communication methods, service offerings, and wait time. It was also critical that these services allow patients to connect with doctors through multiple channels like video, phone, email, live chat, and text messaging. The final list prioritized service providers that offer a wide range of healthcare or treatment options and limited wait time for appointments.
"I am very appreciative for my patients and their families along with my colleagues for trusting me to be their partner in healthcare," Dr. Koutures continued. "I am also grateful for the dedication and flexibility of my staff who have provided consistent attention and outreach to our patients. While circumstances around us have seen changes, there has been no change in our desire to partner with families and be available for pediatric and sports medicine needs."
Dr. Koutures is a dual board-certified pediatric and sports medicine specialist at ActiveKidMD in Anaheim Hills where he has been in practice for over 20 years with his board-certified general pediatric associate, Keith Gladstien, MD. Dr. Gladstien and Dr. Koutures offer an individualized approach to general pediatric and sports medicine care that enhances the health and knowledge of patients and their families in Orange County, California. The ActiveKidMD staff has over 70 years of experience and strives to develop strong relationships with patients and families. ActiveKidMD takes pride on personalized service, respecting patient time, and having the privilege of watching families grow and develop.
Both Dr. Gladstien and Dr. Koutures are on staff at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange and Dr. Koutures has staff privileges at CHOC Children's Hospital of Orange County and is a member of the CHOC Sports Medicine and Sport Concussion Programs.
In addition to his work at ActiveKidMD, Dr. Koutures is also a head medical team physician for the USA Volleyball Men's and Women's National Teams that are preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Dr. Koutures served as the USA Volleyball and Table Tennis team physician for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games. Additionally, Dr. Koutures has also been selected by US Figure Skating to work with emerging and elite-level figure skaters.
Dr. Koutures has also part of the California State University, Fullerton Titan family for over 15 years as the head medical team physician for intercollegiate athletics and the medical director for the Athletic Training Education Program.
With special interest in dance and performing arts medicine, Dr. Koutures is a dance medicine specialist consultant for the Chapman University Department of Dance and the American Ballet Theater Gillespie School of Dance.
Dr. Koutures enjoys sharing important information on pediatrics and sports medicine with families in the exam room, by teaching residents and students, giving local and national presentations, and with regular updates on his blog. He is also a regular contributor to BackstageSoCal.com, Sportsengine.com, ParentingOC, and Volleyballmag.com.
About the Physician of Excellence Program
The Orange County Medical Association (OCMA) Board, when venturing into the Physicians of Excellence (POE) program, recognized the fact that all physicians meet a standard of excellence simply by the fact that they have completed the training and education necessary to become medical doctors. However, there are some who go above and beyond in serving their profession and patients, and as a result, the OCMA Board believed that by creating the POE program it would be able to recognize and honor those physicians.
Now in its sixteenth year, the POE program has become recognized as a fair and unbiased selection process identifying those physicians in the community who have exhibited the skills, training and commitment to their patients and the community to stand out above their peers as physicians of excellence. While the program certainly doesn't honor all those in the county who would rightfully qualify, OCMA believes the program does an excellent job of selecting the utmost deserving on a year-to-year basis.
About Onlinedoctor.com
Onlinedoctor.com provides the latest content, advice, and information about online medical services and healthcare options. The patient-focused platform was developed to help consumers make informed decisions about their health. Managed by a team of industry experts, the website is a leading source for unbiased articles and data-driven research. Onlinedoctor.com is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and is formerly known as OnlineMedicalCare.org. To learn more, visit https://www.onlinedoctor.com/.
About ActiveKidMD
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Calif., ActiveKidMD is one of the leading pediatric offices in Orange County. With an emphasis on the whole child, ActiveKidMD specializes not only in pediatric medicine, but also in pediatric sports medicine. The website features an Advice by Sport section with answers to many questions related to help keeping players healthy and injury free, and to help identify when to call the doctor if an injury occurs.
For more information, please visit http://www.activekidmd.com/.
