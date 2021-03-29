HILLSBORO, Ore., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acumed and OsteoMed, which merged in October 2020, announced the formation of Acumed | OsteoMed Shared Services to support the combined organization's Business Units (BU).
Acumed | OsteoMed Shared Services includes operations, human resources, project management, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, clinical and medical affairs, compliance, legal, finance, demand planning, purchasing, and information technology.
"Acumed and OsteoMed have a long history of delivering industry-first solutions for unmet clinical needs," said Sharon Wolfington, President and CEO of Acumed | OsteoMed. "Our Shared Services will support the business units by providing the infrastructure to deliver innovative high-quality products and services for an outstanding customer experience."
The Shared Services leaders are as follows:
- Benjamin Burgos, Vice President, Operations Addison Campus
- Craig Starkey, Vice President, Human Resources
- Garrett Lovell, Director, Enterprise Project Management
- Joshua Johnson, Sr. Director, Operations Hillsboro Campus
- Kathryn Jayne, Sr. Director, Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs
- Marko Huterer, Vice President, Clinical & Medical Affairs, Compliance & Legal
- Nikki Siddiqui, CFO & Sr. Vice President, IT, Demand Planning & Purchasing
In addition to the Shared Services leaders, Acumed | OsteoMed is pleased to announce Jeff Wyman is joining the organization as Vice President of the Tendon, Ligament, and Biologics BU.
"The Shared Services teams provide essential support to our business units, and enable our combined organization to scale to meet the growing needs of the healthcare community," said Chris Smith, President of Colson Medical. "With the addition of Jeffery Wyman, the Acumed | OsteoMed leadership team is complete, and I anticipate a new era of innovation and value creation."
Acumed | OsteoMed serves highly skilled specialized surgeons who demand comprehensive, high quality medical devices for patients with simple to complex injuries for optimal restoration of function.
About Acumed
Acumed is a global leader in developing innovative orthopaedic and medical solutions to improve patient care. Acumed has more than three decades of experience in the orthopaedic industry, with the mission of aiding the afflicted through the ingenuity of our minds, the labor of our hands, and the compassion of our hearts. Founded in 1988, Acumed is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, with offices and a distribution network around the world. For more information, visit http://www.acumed.net.
About OsteoMed
For more than two decades, OsteoMed has remained sharply focused on meeting the needs of surgeons and their patients by rethinking clinical possibilities with a focus on procedural efficiency, efficacy and uncompromised quality.
A highly nimble and responsive company, OsteoMed is a leading global innovator of specialty medical devices, surgical implants and powered surgical instruments.
Our success is driven by the ability to quickly develop and deliver innovative, quality products focused on improving patient outcomes and offer technically advanced, simple, and cost-effective solutions for surgeons, hospitals, and patients.
Media Contact
Jamie Elmer, Acumed | OsteoMed, 503-490-7906, jamie.elmer@acumed.net
SOURCE Acumed | OsteoMed