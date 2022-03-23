HILLSBORO, Ore., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acumed is pleased to announce the launch of the Ankle Syndesmosis Repair System with Acu-Sinch Knotless technology. The system was developed by a group of surgeons focused on trauma and the needs of foot and ankle specialists.
"The introduction of tendon and ligament repair devices enables Acumed to provide a single solution for highly skilled, specialized surgeons when treating complex injuries," said Sharon Wolfington, President and CEO of Acumed.
Designed in conjunction with Alastair Younger, MB, Ch.B., M.Sc., Ch.M., FRCS(C); Selene Parekh, MD, MBA; and Steven Morgan, MD, the Acu-Sinch Knotless Implant enables the dynamic stabilization of laxity or syndesmotic disruptions to the tibiofibular joint.
"Our patent-pending release mechanism gives the user control to place the medial button subcutaneously without the need for direct visualization," said Jeff Wyman, Vice President, Tendon, Ligament, and Biologics at Acumed. "The trigger mechanism provides tactile feedback, and radiographic indicators enable Flip Button position visualization under fluoroscopy."
The Acu-Sinch Knotless buttons may be augmented with a washer or used in conjunction with the Acumed and OsteoMed fibula fracture fixation plates and intramedullary nails with 3.5 mm nonlocking screw holes.
"Acumed has the most complete selection of Trimalleolar fracture treatment options on the market," said Rachel Edwards, Vice President, Foot and Ankle at Acumed. "Our new Ankle Syndesmosis Repair System with Acu-Sinch Knotless flexible fixation technology enhances our industry-leading portfolio, and is an example of our commitment to the specialized needs of foot and ankle surgeons worldwide."
About Acumed
We serve highly skilled, specialized surgeons who demand comprehensive, high-quality medical devices for patients with simple to complex injuries for optimal restoration of function.
Acumed and OsteoMed have more than three decades of experience in the orthopaedic industry, with the mission of aiding the afflicted through the ingenuity of our minds, the labor of our hands, and the compassion of our hearts. Acumed and OsteoMed have three primary campuses in Hillsboro, Oregon; Addison, Texas; and Madrid, Spain, and offices around the world. OsteoMed is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acumed. For more information, visit http://www.acumed.net.
Acumed is a Colson Medical | Marmon | Berkshire Hathaway company.
