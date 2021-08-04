HILLSBORO, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acumed | OsteoMed is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Acumed | OsteoMed. This year, 80% of employees said it's a great place to work – 21 points higher than the average US company.
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily— it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Acumed | OsteoMed is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
"Acumed | OsteoMed is thrilled to become Great Place to Work-certified because the employee experience is a top priority for us every day," said Vice President of Human Resources Craig Starkey. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Acumed | OsteoMed. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."
This past year has presented unique challenges, and the employees at Acumed | OsteoMed continue to live the combined companies' mission statement: "To aid the afflicted through the ingenuity of our minds, the labor of our hands, and the compassion of our hearts."
Employees at Acumed | OsteoMed know that what they do every day makes a difference in the lives of people around the world, and they take that responsibility seriously. "Our people define our culture and create an environment of trust and respect. This impressive recognition and certification belong to every member of the Acumed | OsteoMed team," said Becky Tinkham, Vice President of Human Resources for Colson Medical, LLC., parent company of Acumed | OsteoMed.
About Acumed | OsteoMed
We serve highly skilled, specialized surgeons who demand comprehensive, high-quality medical devices for patients with simple to complex injuries for optimal restoration of function.
Acumed | OsteoMed has more than three decades of experience in the orthopaedic industry, with the mission of aiding the afflicted through the ingenuity of our minds, the labor of our hands, and the compassion of our hearts.
Acumed | OsteoMed has three primary campuses in Hillsboro, Oregon, Addison, Texas and Madrid, Spain, and offices around the world. For more information, visit http://www.acumed.net or https://osteomed.com/.
Acumed | OsteoMed is a Colson Medical | Marmon | Berkshire Hathaway company.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
