BLUE BELL, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acumen Health Holdings™ is proud to announce that it has acquired Ramard, Inc. into its portfolio of leading health product companies in order to expand its reach in the over-the-counter equine and pet supplement market.
Ramard is one of the leading equine and pet nutriceutical companies, with cutting edge, pharmaceutical grade products for joint support, digestive health, respiratory health, energy and pain relief. The products are used by 11 Equine Olympic Teams worldwide and Champions across all breeds and disciplines.
Acumen Health Holdings owns a portfolio of companies, including Veterinarian Recommended Solutions® and Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals®, that specialize in providing veterinarians and physicians with clinically researched products to recommend and dispense to their patients using Acumen's proprietary subscription-based platform.
Ramard, Inc. founder and CEO, Jeff Ramey is excited for the opportunity to offer their products to more horse and dog owners worldwide with the increased strength of Acumen behind their team. "Ramard has been my life's work. Combining our resources with Acumen will allow us to focus on more cutting-edge scientific formulas while benefiting from the large infrastructure that Acumen's portfolio offers", said Ramey.
Since 2006, Ramard Inc. has been an industry leader, not only providing top of the line products to clients in every breed group and discipline, but also in customer service and support, including equine health care education. Ramey started the company with the first joint product in the industry to address cartilage, soft tissue and joints, coining the "total" brand from the very start. Fifteen years later, Ramard continues to provide top health care for horses in every category with a strong team of biochemists and years of research to back it all up. Going forward, more innovative products will continue to roll out under the Ramard banner as the company expands into more avenues to provide the very best for equine athletes all over the world.
"The most important part of this for me is that Ramard will continue to provide the same level of quality and care for our clients with an increased level of support, so that we can offer more one on one attention to our dealers and our customers. Our entire staff is remaining in place and we are still here for everyone. Nothing will change other than more, high quality products coming very soon", said Ramey.
Ken Krieg, CEO of Acumen, looks forward to integrating Ramard products and the Ramard team into their other successful brands, stating, "Acumen has a strong history of acquiring brands and leveraging our resources and knowledge base to grow those brands in the marketplace. We are excited about acquiring Ramard to expand our foothold in the equine marketplace and work with the Ramard team to quickly grow market share of their innovative product portfolio."
Any media inquiries regarding this acquisition can be sent to Jamie Kessler at jkessler@vrshealth.com
About Ramard, Inc.
Comprised of a dedicated team of veterinarians, trainers, and biochemists, Ramard Inc. has consistently produced the most powerful and effective products on the market today. Our goal is to create and produce innovative, cutting edge products that are made with only the highest quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients available and are free of fillers and artificial ingredients.
About Acumen Health Holdings
Acumen Health Holdings owns and operates multiple companies, including PRN Physician Recommended Solutions, Doctor's Advantage, Lipotriad, and VRS Veterinarian Recommended Solutions. Acumen brands are leading developers of condition-specific nutritional supplements. Products brought to market by Acumen companies are developed by thought-leading physicians and nutritionists and have unmatched quality standards. Acumen products are recommended by thousands of doctors and veterinarians across the globe.
Media Contact
Jamie Kessler, Acumen Health Holdings, +1 (484) 535-4469, jkessler@vrshealth.com
SOURCE Acumen Health Holdings