- Ibezapolstat is the first of an entirely new class of antibiotics with a novel mechanism of action, a DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitor, to enter clinical efficacy trials - 10 of 10 patients enrolled in the Ph2A trial met the study's primary and secondary efficacy endpoints - No C. difficile was detected in any of the 65 fecal samples tested by Day 3 of treatment and thereafter - Compelling evidence of efficacy allows early termination of Segment 2A and advancement to Segment 2B - C. difficile bacteria remain on CDC Urgent Threat list, highlighting need for new CDI treatments - Ibezapolstat is FDA QIDP and Fast Track Designated for priority review