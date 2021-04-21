TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a highly heterogeneous hematological malignancy characterized by the overproduction of abnormal myeloblasts. Gene mutation-targeted therapies are a treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory AML. For patients with FLT3 mutated AML, the FLT3 inhibitors (FLT3i), gilteritinib and quizartinib, can improve patient outcomes.
However, the development of secondary resistance to these drugs remains a major challenge. The acquisition of new mutations and the emergence of new subclones during the course of therapy can drive relapse. Although conventional bulk DNA sequencing can be used to identify the mutations in an entire sample, it cannot identify the mutations present in individual clones. Rather, deciphering the mechanisms of resistance to these drugs requires the dissection of AML at a single-cell level.
In this webinar, the speaker will discuss studies that investigate the genotype-immunophenotype relationships of AML and uncover mechanisms of resistance to FLT-3 inhibitors (gilteritinib and quizartinib) and chemotherapy treatment. She will discuss the role of off-target (non-FLT3) mutations that activate downstream RAS–MAPK pathways as well as heterogeneity in FLT3 kinase domain (KD) mutations. Given the clinical relevance of these results, she will highlight the potential to use single-cell DNA sequencing to inform combination therapies and dynamic strategies for improved treatment of AML.
Join Dr. Catherine Smith, MD, Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine, UCSF in a live webinar on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Utilizing Single-Cell Multi-Omics to Uncover its Evolution and Resistance Mechanisms.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks