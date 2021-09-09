HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acutis Diagnostics, a specialized medical laboratory headquartered in New York, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by the Long Island Press and Dan's Papers. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, connection, and more.
Being awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Long Island Top Workplaces program shows the leaders at Acutis believe they are a better company for their clients and their collaborators when their team members feel engaged and when their professional opinions matter. They know that with the talent and passion their colleagues bring to Acutis each day, they will make many important contributions towards the future of healthcare. Earning the Top Workplaces recognition is about organizational health, and for Acutis, this means building a team that is aligned with the organization's Guiding Principles and overall vision, a team that wants to be challenged, a team that knows their voices are heard.
Acutis' team members provided direct information about their experience at Acutis Diagnostics, which resulted in this great acknowledgement. After hearing that Acutis has earned this award for the second time, Vice President of Human Resources, Javon Barnwell said, "The important work we do here couldn't be done without the special group of folks we're fortunate enough to have at Acutis. And our employee voice is one of the most important things for us here."
Acutis is a company with a commitment to the best science, technology and practices, all set in motion by a team of deeply committed professionals. Acutis serves medical practitioners with highly advanced clinical toxicology and infectious disease testing – investing in research and development which enable medical practitioners to make more informed decisions and achieve better patient outcomes with a focus on value of care.
