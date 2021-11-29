Hicksville, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acutis, a leader in diagnostic testing technologies, announced Robert Gibbons has joined the company in the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer. Gibbons, an accomplished sales and growth executive, will be responsible for driving Acutis' overall management strategy to deepen and expand relationships with new and existing providers and partners.
At Acutis, Gibbons will oversee all cross-functional provider experience teams, including the Sales, Marketing, Corporate Development and Sales Operations teams. In this capacity, Gibbons will ensure that Acutis is empowered to drive innovation in its stewardship of outcomes management through the actualization of value through new testing data, growth, and adoption. These teams collectively will prioritize making investments in growing Acutis' diagnostic services business by focusing on the needs of providers, defining valuable new offerings, and expanding accounts via the company's new and enhanced testing data and service offerings.
"As we continue to prioritize long-term relationships and deliver diagnostic innovations to better serve patients, Robert Gibbons will play a pivotal role at Acutis," said Jibreel Sarij, Chief Executive Officer, Acutis. "We are fortunate to be able to add him to our team."
Gibbons brings to Acutis more than fifteen years of advanced sales leadership experience, performance coaching, and consulting. His accomplishments as a sales executive have been praised by international institutions, companies, and organizations. Highlights include driving new revenue, managing organizational change, and building engaged sales cultures. He most recently led a Sales team for AppDynamics (Cisco), a leading application performance management company. Previously, Robert held sales leadership roles at leading Boston-area firm Ipswitch, where he played a key role in the company's acquisition by Progress Software, CRMNEXT, Catchpoint, Recordation, Kontagent (acquired by Upserve), Zimmer Biomet and Johnson & Johnson.
"Robert's appointment as Chief Commercial Officer is yet another critical investment in our pledge to be a forward-thinking testing organization. We are creating true and measurable value for our providers all along the patient's journey," said Sarij. "When you keenly focus first and foremost on each provider's unique situations and the outcomes they are aiming to achieve, your lens for defining and measuring success is at the center of everything."
"I was drawn to Acutis to help it continue to further expand its vision and join the mission to bring extreme value to providers," Gibbons said. "I look forward to helping the talented and dedicated Sales, Marketing, and other teams continue to build sustainable processes and structures to mature the organization and increase their trajectory of growth."
A graduate of Illinois State University, Robert holds a B.A. in Sociology and completed Harvard Business School's Owners, Presidents, and Managers program. He is a subject matter expert in building high growth sales cultures and revenue generating strategy.
About Acutis
Acutis is a diagnostic company with a commitment to the best science, technology and practices, all set in motion by a team of deeply committed professionals. Acutis serves medical practitioners with highly advanced clinical toxicology and infectious disease testing – investing in research and development which enable medical practitioners to make more informed decisions and achieve better patient outcomes with a focus on value of care.
Media Contact
Keryn Arnold, Acutis Diagnostics, +1 6467689152, karnold@acutis.com
SOURCE Acutis Diagnostics