Adamas Pharmaceuticals Becomes Peak Partner with Davis Phinney Foundation
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, a California-based fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused in neurology, has partnered on a new program with the Davis Phinney Foundation to help support people living with Parkinson's Disease.
The effort is part of the Foundation's Peak Partners program, a coalition of corporate supporters that are aligned with the foundation's mission to help people with Parkinson's and their caregivers live their best lives today. The sponsors help underwrite educational programs such as blog posts, webinars, web resources, and other media that reaches more than 500,000 people each year.
Adamas became a Peak Partner this year and the sponsorship is a great fit. The pharmaceutical company does everything from drug discovery to delivery of treatments for people living with neurological diseases. Like the Davis Phinney Foundation, the company is purpose-driven and dedicated to make everyday life better for people with neurological disorders.
"We are excited to share our passion supporting the Parkinson's community with broad and effective education through our collaboration with the Davis Phinney Foundation. As a long-standing partner, we work closely to ensure the Foundation's stellar educational programs continue to reach people with Parkinson's, their care partners and families who rely on these resources to live well," said Chief Medical Officer Adrian Quartel, M.D., Adamas.
In addition to webinars, podcasts and digital educational media, Peak Partners support the popular Every Victory Counts® manual, publishing a new 6th Edition this year, with over 40,000 copies in print. The Every Victory Counts manual, available free in print or E-book versions, provides life-changing guidance for people living with Parkinson's, their care partners, families, friends and health care providers. It meets an important need for those who want reliable and practical information that will help them improve their quality of life today and every day. The Every Victory Counts manual is a gold-standard resource to help improve quality of life and achieve wellness goals.
"We're excited to have Adamas join our coalition of Peak Partners in serving the Parkinson's community. With their support, the Davis Phinney Foundation is able to extend our educational outreach to hundreds of thousands of people each year," said Richard Cook, the director of development for the Davis Phinney Foundation. "Through all our resources, produced with top experts in the field, we're able to keep connection to people and families affected by Parkinson's who need support and trusted information to better their lives."
The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson's live well today. The organization's focus is to provide programs, early stage research, and resources that offer inspiration, information and tools that enable people living with Parkinson's to take action that can immediately improve their quality of life. Parkinson's is the No. 2 neurodegenerative disease – second to Alzheimer's – and affects more than 1 million people in the United States. The Foundation's work impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals and families each year. Learn more at http://www.dpf.org.
