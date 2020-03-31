DALLAS, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymatize is proud to announce that Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) is the winner of the Resolve to Inspire $25,000 Gym Contest. Founded by David Vobora, a five-year National Football League veteran, ATF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit training foundation for adaptive athletes. ATF will be awarded $25,000 and a strategy session with celebrity fitness trainer, veteran and author, Erin Oprea.
"We are thrilled to be the Resolve to Inspire grant contest recipients," said David Vobora, founder of ATF. "The grand prize will make a significant impact on our mission to create an inclusive fitness community."
Adaptive Training Foundation was founded to empower and engage the veteran community, namely for those with life-altering injuries. The founder, David Vobora, realized that there were many excellent rehabilitation programs and Paralympic sports organizations, but there were none that aimed to bridge the gap from functional rehabilitation programs to adaptive sport and performance training. ATF is committed to restoring, empowering and motivating adaptive athletes in its community.
"It is such an honor to have the opportunity to get to know David Vobora and ATF," said Erin Oprea. "As a combat veteran, I understand the unique challenges my fellow veterans face when they come home and it is awesome to witness entrepreneurs, like David, develop a passion for helping those with life-altering physical injuries."
Dymatize created Resolve to Inspire to show appreciation for the many fitness entrepreneurs that are dedicated to inspiring their local communities to achieve their health and wellness goals.
"David Vobora's story is a phenomenal example of why we created the Resolve to Inspire grant-giving program," said Annie Seal, Vice President of Marketing of Dymatize. "Fitness entrepreneurs across the country are going above and beyond to inspire, motivate and transform the lives of individuals and their communities, and we're glad to have the opportunity to recognize Adaptive Training Foundation for their commitment to their community."
For more information about the Resolve to Inspire contest, visit www.resolvetoinspire.com.
About Dymatize
Dymatize is committed to bringing athletes the most innovative and effective sports nutrition products available anywhere. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Dallas, Texas, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.
About BellRing Brands, Inc.
BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.
About Erin Oprea
Celebrity trainer, author and U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran Erin Oprea has served as the personal trainer to some of the fittest names in music, including Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood and many more. Oprea's fitness philosophy revolves around her signature four-minute Tabata workouts and the idea that health and fitness is about balance and enjoying life. During her nine-year tenure in the Marine Corps, Oprea made history when she was chosen to lead the first all-female platoon attached to the infantry in a war zone. The fitness guru and her calorie-torching workouts have been featured in Good Morning America, BUILD Series and E!, as well as in People, Forbes, Women's Health, Self, Vogue, Glamour, Shape and more. Her revolutionary fitness and nutrition guide, The 4x4 Diet, is available now. For additional information, visit erinoprea.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.