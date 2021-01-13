Adastra Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Zotiraciclib in the Treatment of Recurrent High-grade Gliomas

- National Cancer Institute (NCI) study investigating zotiraciclib (ZTR) in combination with temozolomide (TMZ) demonstrates meaningful clinical efficacy - ZTR has a favorable safety profile and was found to be well tolerated - Based on positive top-line Phase 1b data, Adastra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is steadfast in undertaking a registration-enabling clinical study in the first half of 2021