PRINCETON, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adastra Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced it will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium hosted by LifeSci Partners Aug. 4-5. Adastra is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a potent, orally delivered kinase inhibitor that readily crosses the blood brain barrier and possesses a unique mechanism of action that results in the depletion of c-Myc through the inhibition of cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9).

Presentation Details

Presenter:         Scott Megaffin, CEO
Date:                 Aug. 4
Time:                10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. EDT

Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium.

About Adastra Pharmaceuticals

Adastra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative, private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in oncology. Our vision is to identify, develop and deliver to patients important new therapies for diseases with significant unmet need. This commitment is epitomized by our lead clinical candidate, zotiraciclib, which is initially being developed for the treatment of high-grade gliomas (HGG) and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), two forms of brain cancer characterized by Myc overexpression. Adastra possesses a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including ongoing clinical research programs with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC). We invite you to learn more about Adastra, our clinical and scientific partners and our journey to bring meaningful new therapies to patients, by visiting www.adastrarx.com.

Contacts:
Adastra: Scott Megaffin, smegaffin@adastrarx.com
Russo:   David Schull, David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com 
              Jan Medina, Jan.Medina@russopartnersllc.com

