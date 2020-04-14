Alliance Design & Development Group (ADDG) pioneered SelectFlex®, the only Dynamic Arch Control Insoles with 3 selectable support/stiffness/arch height settings that biomechanically conform to individual arch geometry. A key-turn dynamically lifts the foot into alignment, corrects abnormal pronation, increases comfort, ankle stability & helps prevent lower extremity issues. SelectFlex orthotics with patented VRB technology allow wearers to choose support levels for each foot or type of activity.