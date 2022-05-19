This intervention-focused company uses its resources to reconnect family members who have lost contact with a loved one due to addiction or mental illness.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addiction Interventions celebrates over thirty years of impactful work helping loved ones locate a family member who has gone missing due to substance abuse. Following a professional protocol consisting of cell phone pinging technology, private detective resources, and social media breadcrumbs, this intervention-focused company has helped families all over the world reconnect with their loved ones and encourage them to get the support they need.
Professional interventionist David Allen Gates explains, "Substance abuse can wreak havoc on a family. It can tear relatives apart and create rifts that oftentimes lead to estrangement. It's times like these that Addiction Interventions come in to help family members find their loved ones, and give them a message of support. Once these missing people realize their family is still there fighting for them, they are often ready to pursue addiction treatment and get clean."
With a 90% success rate, Addiction Interventions continues to provide hope for families who have a loved one impacted by addiction. The organization's experience means they are familiar with techniques that those struggling with addiction use in order to stay afloat. This knowledge, along with the information provided by the family, allows them to track down their loved one, and prepare the family for an intervention that will allow them to get the help they need for a sober future.
"Step one is locating the individual," Gates continues, "And step two is preparing the family to handle the return of their loved one. We want them equipped with the knowledge and resources to give the individual struggling the best chance at a full recovery - no matter how long they have been missing. Seeing the light in an individual's eyes when they know their family has been looking for them and waiting for them - that is something I will work towards for the rest of my life."
To learn more about Addiction Interventions, and how they can help you locate a loved one, reach out at (866) 584-2525 or online at https://addictioninterventions.com/?utm_source=press+release&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=PR.
Addiction Interventions
(866) 584-2525
Media Contact
David Gates, Addiction Interventions, 1 (866) 584-2525, info@addictioninterventions.com
SOURCE Addiction Interventions