SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addiction Interventions - a professional resource for drug and alcohol interventions with services across the United States, has helped over 1,500 families navigate the challenges of substance abuse. With the help of professional interventionists, Addiction Interventions helps families hold their loved ones accountable for their actions, and find the healing they need.
"We help those suffering from addiction understand the negative impact they are having on their families, their communities, and perhaps most importantly, their potential," says David Allen Gates, a professional interventionist at Addiction Interventions, "It's all about being an agent of change for a loved one. We help families break the cycle of enabling and codependency, and create a results-based strategy so those who are struggling can get the help they need."
Addiction Interventions does not focus solely on drug and alcohol abuse and related mental health concerns. The company is also able to provide services that allow a family to find a son or daughter who has gone missing due to drug or alcohol use. "We are uniquely equipped to locate missing individuals so an intervention can take place," Gates explains, "There are so many parents out there that don't know where their child is because addiction has taken them away from home or to the streets. Addiction Interventions is able to utilize private detective techniques, social media breadcrumbs, and cell phone pinging technology to find a missing loved one and get them the help they need."
With the ability to provide services across the U.S., Addiction Interventions continues to grow and serve families and individuals stuck in the throes of substance abuse. "Interventions are a symbol of care. Showing those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction that they are worth fighting for, and there is a solution to the pain they are facing is the hope so many need."
To learn more about Addiction Interventions and their services, reach out via email at info@addictioninterventions.com, and via phone at (866) 584-2525. Or, visit them online at https://addictioninterventions.com.
