Additional analysis of real-world data confirms sequential Gilotrif® followed by osimertinib provided a median overall survival of nearly four years in U.S.-treated patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC

- Median time on treatment for the sequence was 28.4 months overall and was similar across subgroups - This new analysis of U.S. patient outcomes from the GioTag real-world sequencing study of patients with Del19/L858R EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC with acquired T790M mutations is published today in Future Oncology