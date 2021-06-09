NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute announces the release of the full research report from its latest patient experience benchmarking study, The State of Patient Experience 2021: Transforming the Human Experience. The study engaged voices from 33 countries across the globe providing a robust and diverse perspective on understanding operational priorities and how people are executing on patient experience in their organizations.
Since the launch of its first biennial benchmarking study in 2011, the Institute continues to expand the conversation on experience. The study reinforces that patient experience is now a recognized field of practice supported by a diverse and rich community of professionals and clinicians, patients, family members and care partners who stood together in leading this growth.
The study reveals relevant and practical data and insights, providing clarity on the state of patient experience across the continuum of care. According to the research:
- Experience efforts are increasingly driven by a desire to provide better outcomes and addressing health disparities is now an essential factor.
- Employee engagement and culture remain top priorities for investment, as telemedicine and addressing health disparities see rapid rise.
- Experience efforts continue to mature, and a formal mandate for experience has never been higher.
- Organizations continue to most often adopt or adapt the foundational definition of patient experience.
- Experience continues to be seen as a holistic effort, and experience outcomes are influenced by an integrated focus with expanded recognition of the role of technology, policy and structure.
- Top supports and roadblocks for experience hold steady, while a focus on leadership and concerns for caregiver burnout rises.
"If we are to truly transform the human experience in healthcare by solidifying our core commitment to patient experience, recognizing and addressing the needs of our healthcare workforce and acting on the real opportunities to dismantle health disparities and ensure equity, then the state of patient experience must continue to be understood," said Jason Wolf, Ph.D., CPXP, President of The Beryl Institute. "In doing so, the commitment to understand must not be to just explore, but to nurture, to foster growth and to do what is needed to ensure excellence in experience."
This year's study was again conducted in partnership with Service Management Group (SMG), a leading experience management firm. A complimentary webinar of the research will be held on Thursday, June 10 at 2pm ET. To access the complimentary research report and register for the upcoming webinar, visit: http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=PXBENCHMARKING.
###
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of over 55,000 healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.
About Service Management Group (SMG):
SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change—helping organizations generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn and detractors, and drive operational efficiencies. Our unique software with a service (SwaS) model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services, making it easy for brands to activate insights based on customer, patient, and employee feedback. To learn more about our customer, employee, and brand experience management (XM) solutions, visit http://www.smg.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Steiger, The Beryl Institute, 866-488-2379, andrea.steiger@theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute