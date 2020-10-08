Addressing Health Equity During the Pandemic - Substance Use Disorders and COVID-19 - Raising Awareness About the Impact of Substance Use Disorders and Sharing Prevention Strategies During Substance Abuse Prevention Month

During these uncertain times, the stress of social isolation and other COVID-19-related life changes has led to or worsened substance use and misuse in vulnerable communities leading to health risks, mental illnesses and trauma. Whittier Street Health Center will be conducting events throughout the month of October promoting its efforts to stop the opioid epidemic that continues to plague its community.