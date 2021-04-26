TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The development and optimal clinical application of therapeutic proteins and emerging gene and cell-based therapies can be complicated by the induction of unwanted immune responses. These immune responses, characterized by the development of specific anti-drug antibodies (ADA), can alter drug pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics leading to impaired efficacy and can occasionally lead to safety adverse events, and it is in this context that regulatory agencies require the immunogenicity risk to be thoroughly explored and characterized.
There has been a growing interest over the past decade in developing methods to assess the risk of unwanted immunogenicity during preclinical drug development, with the aim of mitigating the risk during the drug design phase. To this end, a range of in silico and in vitro tools have been developed to identify the risks inherent to the product itself, and, where possible, guide the removal of liabilities, such as T cell epitopes or deamidation sites, etc.
Register for this webinar to hear experts from Abzena; Alyson Rust, Director Bioassay, Rob Holgate, Senior Director Discovery and Protein Engineering and Campbell Bunce, Chief Scientific Officer, discuss some of the approaches to therapeutic protein immunogenicity risk assessment, with particular attention paid to the use of in silico tools and different in vitro assays to mitigate risk and design drugs with a better chance of success in the clinic.
Join the live webinar on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Addressing Immunogenicity Challenges to Select the Best Drug Development Candidate.
