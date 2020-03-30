FRISCO, Texas, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that the bank lending group to the Company's senior secured credit facility has consented to an extension of the timeline required to deliver the Company's December 31, 2019, audited financials and PricewaterhouseCoopers' final audit report to not later than October 31, 2020. As previously announced, the Company has delayed the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Form 10-K"). In the interim, the Company will have the ability to utilize preliminary, unaudited financials as of December 31, 2019, to determine compliance with all financial covenants related to the senior secured credit facility. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash of $111.7 million and bank debt of $59.9 million, with availability under its credit facility of approximately $191.4 million.
Commenting on the announcement, Dirk Allison, Chief Executive Officer of Addus HomeCare Corporation, stated, "We appreciate the support of our bank group, led by Capital One, in granting Addus this extension as we work to complete the accounting review of the Company's 2019 financial results and file our 2019 Form 10-K. We believe our financial position is strong, and we expect to remain in compliance with all financial covenants. Importantly Addus is well positioned to continue to meet our primary objective to provide quality care to our patients, especially at such a critical time."
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "continue," "expect," "anticipates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including discretionary determinations by government officials, the consummation and integration of acquisitions, anticipated transition to managed care providers, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, unexpected increases in SG&A and other expenses, expected benefits and unexpected costs of acquisitions and dispositions, management plans related to dispositions, the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected, the failure of the business to perform as expected, changes in reimbursement, changes in government regulations, changes in Addus HomeCare's relationships with referral sources, increased competition for Addus HomeCare's services, changes in the interpretation of government regulations, the uncertainty regarding the outcome of discussions with managed care organizations, changes in tax rates, the impact of adverse weather, higher than anticipated costs, lower than anticipated cost savings, estimation inaccuracies in future revenues, margins, earnings and growth, whether any anticipated receipt of payments will materialize and other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Addus HomeCare's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2019, which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, since December 2019, an outbreak of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, has resulted in travel disruption and affected business operations across the world. At this point, the extent to which this coronavirus and the impact of social, government or Company responses to it may impact our results is uncertain. Accordingly, this outbreak could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. Addus HomeCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Addus HomeCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances and may not be realized.
About Addus
Addus is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 42,000 consumers through 184 locations across 26 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.