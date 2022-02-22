NORTHPORT, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adelberg Montalvan Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics (AMPD) is thrilled to announce their practice is once again expanding. The practice purchased Northport Harbor Orthodontics and Village of the Branch Orthodontics, the former practices of Drs. Danielle and Jonathan Panichella. To best serve patients of both practices, AMPD will see Village of the Branch patients in our Nesconset office, one mile down the road, and Northport Harbor Patients in the existing Northport office, NY.
Former patients of Dr. Panichellas will be seen by Dr. Amanda Albin and Dr, Jenny Abraham at AMPD's Nesconset location located at 62 Lake Avenue, Suite A in Nesconset. Patients who were previously treated at Northport Harbor Orthodontics will now be seen by Dr. Amanda Albin at 239 Main Street, Suite 1730 in Northport, NY.
In early 2022, the Adelberg Montalvan's Northport location will begin offering pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in a single location. Board-Certified Orthodontist Amanda B. Albin, DMD will provide orthodontic treatment to children and adults at the new Northport practice of AMPD.
According to Dr. Albin, the expansion provides an excellent opportunity to provide full-service dentistry and orthodontics to patients of all ages. By offering pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in one location, the collaboration between dentists and orthodontics is made easier. This allows patients to begin early orthodontic treatment as necessary, in the same location. Early orthodontic treatment, also known as interceptive orthodontics, can reduce the duration of orthodontic treatment in the future.
"I am very excited about the opportunity to meet the Northport community. Getting to know patients and their families, and creating a comfortable environment for their care, is one of the most important things to me as an orthodontist," says Dr. Albin.
About Amanda B. Albin, DMD
Dr. Albin earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She attended Stony Brook University for her postgraduate work in orthodontics and her Master of Science Degree. Dr. Albin provides orthodontic treatment for children and adults at Adelberg Montalvan Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics' Northport location.
About Adelberg Montalvan Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
Adelberg Montalvan Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics provides comprehensive care to children, teens, and adults. AMPD has 11 dentists and orthodontists at its four locations in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. In addition to the new Northport office, AMPD also has offices in West Islip, Nesconset, and Massapequa Park.
To schedule an appointment at the new Northport location with Dr. Albin, please call 631-754-1745. To learn more about the practice, visit https://www.adelbergpediatricdental.com.
