HANOVER, Md., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adfinitas Health, a Maryland-based provider of acute and post-acute clinical care with facilities and hospitals across the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest, announced today the launch of emergency department (ED) services through a variety of strategic partnerships with physician-led organizations as well as a new brand, which clearly communicates its on-going commitment to innovative solutions.
Adfinitas will work together with ED department staff and hospitalists to deliver evidence-based healthcare, streamlining communication and building relationships between ED and hospitalist providers. Following proprietary protocols, Adfinitas minimizes the time that patients stay in the ED after the decision to admit has been determined and ensuring continuity of care and a positive patient experience.
"We are thrilled to launch our refreshed brand that showcases our focus on delivering high-quality, compassionate care through a collaborative approach and data-driven care delivery," said Douglas Mitchell, co-founder and chief executive officer of Adfinitas Health. "The launch of emergency department services is a great example of how we provide innovative strategies that address real issues in acute and post-acute care environments. We are proud of these new partnerships and how they will improve the quality of care for the patients of our hospital partners."
About Adfinitas Health
Adfinitas Health is a trusted provider of compassionate clinical care across the entire continuum from acute to post-acute. We deliver innovative, customizable services and value-based, collaborative care to our partners with an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. Adfinitas transforms patient care with fully engaged clinicians who become integral members of site-based teams, leading the clinical, administrative, and operational components of patient care. Founded in 2007 by board-certified physicians, Adfinitas Health partners with more than 84 hospitals and post-acute facilities across the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest.
We effectively recruit and employ highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers who provide expertise, leadership, and advisory support to improve clinical care, quality, and operations. Adfinitas Health also provides industry leading training programs for advanced practice providers supporting strong retention and clinical performance. For more information, please visit AdfinitasHealth.com
Media Contact
Andy Ottolini, Adfinitas Health, +1 865.850.1369, aottolini@adfinitashealth.com
SOURCE Adfinitas Health