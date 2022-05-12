Director of Quality and Performance Improvement Katherine Schnebly to Speak at BRI Conference in Nashville
HANOVER, Md., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adfinitas Health, a Maryland-based provider of acute and post-acute clinical care, today announced that Katherine (Kasey) Schnebly, director of quality and performance improvement at Adfinitas Health, will be speaking at the upcoming Business Research Intelligence Network's Observation Patient Management Conference, May 16-17 2022 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Kasey was also named event chairperson. Kasey has successfully implemented and directed multiple observation units and continues to work clinically in many of these units. With her breadth of experience in observation medicine, she has become a highly sought speaker at national conferences to discuss the intricacies of establishing functional observational units.
In a post-Covid world, as hospitals continue to face increasing patient volumes, declining reimbursements and overworked emergency staff, successfully leveraging observation units is an important and timely opportunity. Well-structured observation units can result in financial gains, improved clinical outcomes and superior patient satisfaction ratings. Observation medicine encompasses the management of selected patients for a timeframe of 6 to 24 hours to assess their need for inpatient admission. Best practice observation units have a robust care management team and strong ties to the community including engaged physician advisors helping to determine where patients go.
This event is expected to draw a diverse medical audience of 100+ surgeons, physicians, medical directors, administrators, nurses, anesthesiologists, clinical leaders and directors of ambulatory services from hospitals and medical groups, as well as ASC owners. Kasey's presentation will cover: optimizing the observation unit, provider perspective, utilizing the triple aim, what to do/not do, complete with down to earth conversation about daily life of a functional observation unit.
"I love the fast pace of the observation unit. Everything I do centers around giving the patient a quick visit while providing safe, effective, evidence-based medicine at the same time," says Kasey Schnebly. "I look forward to discussing strategic ways that hospitalists can optimize their daily work flow in their observation units." Kasey has been with Adfinitas eight years and is currently working clinically at Anne Arundle Medical Center and the University of Maryland and previously helped start the observation units in Meritus and Calvert Health.
"As a staffing agency and operational partner, we are positioned to help our hospital partners improve their bottom line while delivering quality clinical care," says Douglas Mitchell, co-founder and chief executive officer of Adfinitas Health. "Kasey is an incredible part of our team and we are proud of the pioneering efforts she brings to our company and the medical community."
Adfinitas Health is a trusted provider of compassionate clinical care across the entire continuum from acute to post-acute. We deliver innovative, customizable services and value-based, collaborative care to our partners with an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. Adfinitas transforms patient care with fully engaged clinicians who become integral members of site-based teams, leading the clinical, administrative, and operational components of patient care. Founded in 2007 by board-certified physicians, Adfinitas Health partners with more than 65 hospitals and post-acute facilities across the US. We effectively recruit and employ highly-skilled physicians and advanced practice providers who provide expertise, leadership and advisory support to improve clinical care, quality, and operations. Adfinitas Health also provides industry leading training programs for advanced practice providers supporting strong retention and clinical performance. Please visit: https://www.adfinitashealth.com/
