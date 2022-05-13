Adheris Health, a MedAdvisor company, and leading provider of patient health and wellness engagement solutions, has earned the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News (DSN), the number one source of news and information for retail pharmacy professionals.
BURLINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adheris Health, a MedAdvisor company, and leading provider of patient health and wellness engagement solutions, has earned the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News (DSN), the number one source of news and information for retail pharmacy professionals.
DSN's REX Awards recognizes those companies who have made a difference in their respective industries during the last several years, be it with innovative solutions, patient communications or logistical efficiencies. These are companies that DSN found to be luminaries and display excellence in assisting their retail partners and their pharmacists as they continue to expand their role and seek to drive improved outcomes for patients.
Adheris Health has been a pioneer and leader in direct-to-patient engagement for more than 30 years, and innovation is the foundation of this success. "We are focused on transforming and individualizing patient health-and-wellness engagement by empowering people to live healthier," said John Ciccio, President and CEO of Adheris Health. "Our individualized patient engagement plans empower patients for a successful treatment journey and improve outcomes for both patients and key stakeholders, such as brands, retailers, and payers," continued Ciccio.
Further improving outcomes is tied to key innovation launches such as THRiV®, an intelligent patient management platform that uses real-time insights to quickly adapt to patient needs and continually adjusts their individualized engagement plan. It delivers powerful patient reach, predictive analytics, and intelligent solutions to supercharge adherence.
Another significant initiative was helping our retail pharmacy partners Empower Better Health with the launch of a smart digital solution that enables retailers to engage patients wherever they are, with the support they need for an improved patient experience - such as important reminders, educational content, and resources, such as financial assistance.
"We're proud of the innovations we've brought to market thus far and our recent REX award and are re-energized for the work ahead of us," explained Ciccio. "With alarming statistics such as non-optimized medication therapy costing an estimated $528.4 billion annually and over 275,600 lives, Adheris Health remains driven in its commitment to turning distressing trends like this around, with innovations that will help brands and pharmacies empower patients to live their healthiest lives."
