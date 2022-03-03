SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- ADLINK is dedicated to empowering next generation Hybrid Operating Rooms with its high-resolution surgical monitor ASM series and GPU-enabled medical platforms.
- These medically-certified computing platforms are optimized for superior image visualization and AI-assisted diagnosis, helping Hybrid ORs to improve efficiency and overall patient's safety and experience.
- The compact sized, GPU-enabled medical platforms, MLB series, can help doctors and surgeons with faster and more accurate, AI-assisted diagnosis.
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing and visualization, invites attendees to join its showcase, featuring the new generation of patented, hygienic, high performance medical computing devices, empowering superior medical imaging and next generation hybrid operating room in Booth 820 at HIMSS 2022 The HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition will take place from March 14-18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
"ADLINK Technology is proud to be displaying its newest series of medically certified surgical monitors and GPU-enabled platforms for the healthcare industry at HIMSS 2022," commented Jacky Lin, VP of Business Development of Edge Visualization, ADLINK Americas. "We welcome conference attendees and medical professionals to view our innovative and next generation medical product portfolio for different Hybrid OR medical imaging applications."
Next Generation Hybrid OR Computing and Visualization – From Diagnosis to Cure
A trend in healthcare is to combine traditional operating rooms (ORs) with advanced imaging systems, such as CT, MRI, and mobile C-ARM. A Hybrid OR requires transmission and display of high-quality medical images in real time. To empower Hybrid ORs, ADLINK provides medically certified ASM and MLB Series to satisfy medical equipment manufacturers' requirements, like providing surgeons with real-time visual guidance and accelerating imaging computing time, which helps to improve OR turnover time, reducing patient's overall risk involved in surgery. Also, image quality can be enhanced without increasing a patient's exposure to harmful radiation.
This year's HIMSS showcase highlights include:
- Medically Certified Surgical Monitors, ASM Series: Featuring clear image and accurate color reproduction, the ASM series is crucial to Hybrid ORs and fully support clinical imaging requirements. It is equipped with Intel® FPGA-based processor allowing user-preferred color adjustment. The ASM Series also features patented hygienic IP54 design, which eliminates exposed screw heads and air vents, plus edge-to-edge glass surface and one-click screen lock, making cleaning and disinfection easier and faster. The ASM series can used to visualize videos and still images from a variety of medical imaging modalities such as endoscopic cameras, fluoroscopes, microscopes, and ultrasound devices, in examination and procedure rooms.
- Medically Certified All-in-One Panel Computers, MLC Series: Featuring Intel® Core™ I class processors and a robust hygienic IP54 design, the MLC series delivers high computing performance and easier cleaning procedures to speed up sanitization of surgical theaters and critical care environments. The MLCs can be used for patient's vital sign monitoring, nursing care, clinical diagnosis, PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System), anesthesia monitoring and operating room documentation, and also includes additional safety design and hardware expansion capabilities.
- Medical System Designed with GPU-accelerated Computation, MLB Series: Featuring Embedded Turing™-based NVIDIA® Quadro® GPU, the MLB series is the most compact medical platform that can be integrated into mobile C-ARM, MRI, endoscopy and ultrasonography medical imaging equipments. It's compact sized, GPU-enabled platform could solving the structure limitation of mobility within Hybrid OR setting, as well as assist doctors and surgeons with faster and more accurate imaging diagnosis.
About ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology Inc. is a global leader in edge computing. Our mission is to affect positive change in society and industry by connecting people, places and things with AI. The company offerings include robust boards, real-time data acquisition solutions and application enablement for AIoT. ADLINK serves vertical markets including manufacturing, communications, healthcare, aerospace, defense, energy, infotainment and transportation. ADLINK is a Premier Member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, a partner of NVIDIA, and a contributor to standards initiatives such as Eclipse, OCP, OMG and ROS2 TSC. ADLINK is ISO-9001, ISO-14001, ISO-13485 and TL9000 certified and is publicly traded on TAIEX (Stock Code: 6166). Learn more at http://www.adlinktech.com.
