GREENWICH, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace, announced that Grace Brueckner has joined the firm as Technical Sales Executive.
With more than 20 years of professional experience across the insurance, financial services, and education sectors, Brueckner brings unique expertise to help clients transform enrollment, benefits administration, and premium billing processes. Prior to joining AdminaHealth, Brueckner was a Market Asset Analyst at Aflac, a leading provider of worksite voluntary benefits, where she cultivated account relationships and provided value-added benefits solutions.
"I'm extremely excited to join the AdminaHealth team," says Brueckner. "AdminaHealth offers an innovative platform that enables brokers, carriers, employers, and TPAs to reimagine billing and meet the needs of new voluntary benefits and worksite programs along with core benefits."
"We are delighted to welcome Grace as a Technical Sales Executive," says Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Frank Bianchi. "Grace comes to AdminaHealth with extensive industry experience and a passion for digital transformation around bundling enrollment, benefits administration, and premium billing as an integrated offering. She's excellent at articulating the business benefits that customers gain from automation and transformation."
Brueckner holds a B.A. from Simmons College in Boston and enjoys competitive basketball with her husband and two sons, exploring new places, and garden-to-table cooking.
For more information about the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ SaaS technology platform, visit AdminaHealth.com.
