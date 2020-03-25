OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a memo to employees at AdminaHealth, LLC, a leading provider of technology and financial solutions for the employee benefits and insurance marketplace that is currently hiring due to fast growth, CEO and founding member Robert Bull recognized the AdminaHealth team last week by naming them as the secret component to their growing success in the marketplace.
"As the CEO of a SaaS company, our unique technological offering is seemingly the key to our success," wrote Bull. He outlined how the company has taken an often-manual process of invoice consolidation, reconciliation, and payment management and automated it to bring efficiency to the benefit marketplace, with the goal of helping mitigate the inaccuracies of billing that plague the industry.
He then revealed what he believes is the real reason AdminaHealth has been successful.
"I look around the office at this team of highly talented, dedicated professionals and realize the success of our solutions extends far beyond the technology we offer," Bull wrote. "Our success comes from our team, partners, and our customers. Echoing Marcus Lemonis of The Profit, our 'processes' and 'technology product' would not exist without these 'people.'"
AdminaHealth prides itself on its core values of Integrity, Excellence, Shared Success, Perseverance, and Accountability.
"Especially during these challenging times, our culture, built around our values, is fundamental to our business," Bull continued. "We pursue excellence in all we do to ensure the highest level of value to our customers. Leveraging the unique talents of the team enables us to achieve far more together than individually."
Bull also praised the AdminaHealth customers, "for we are not successful unless those we serve are successful," he said. He explained that the company perseveres through growth opportunities in order to apply the knowledge gained from working with clients and utilizing those experiences for continual improvement and enhancement.
Bull continues, "Building a culture that embodies these characteristics is critical to our team as well as to ensuring the highest level of customer care. It is an honor to lead this company and to serve our customers and partners as 'People' are the true key to our success. Thank you to the AdminaHealth team and to our customers and partners!"
AdminaHealth has immediate openings, apply today at www.AdminaHealth.com/careers.