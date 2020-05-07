NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adult diapers market was valued at US$ 11,291.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 32,859.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891639/?utm_source=PRN
An adult diaper is made to be worn by an individual with enlarged body than that of a baby and newborn child.Grown-up diapers are commonly utilized by older individuals who are experiencing different conditions, such as dementia or extreme looseness of the bowels, versatility debilitation, and incontinence.
Grown-up diapers are available in various forms, such as cushions, which are known as incontinence cushions, underwear, and the diapers that take after conventional diapers utilized for the youngster.The grown-up diapers are utilized for individuals who can't control their entrails developments and bladder.
Especially, older individuals who are on a wheelchair or confined to bed, and the individuals who are experiencing dementia and can't perceive the need to go to the toilet can utilize grown-up diapers.The increasing occurrence of incontinence and the growing elderly population are the significant factors favoring the adult diapers industry.
Chronic diseases, mobility impairment, physical disabilities, dementia, and diseases associated with old age have necessitated the use of elderly care products, including sanitary diapers and napkins. Hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare institutions generate significant demand for adult diapers. Global efforts to improve the living standard and the well-being of the aging population have given rise to the elderly care industry and driven the market for adult diapers.
Based on product type, the global adult diapers market is segmented into pant type, pad type, tape type, others.The pant type segment led the adult diapers market with the highest market share in 2018.
Pant style adult diaper is the most popular diapers; it offers flexibility and a breathable waistband, which makes it easy to use and enables air to pass, preventing rashes.It also enables the leg to pass down effortlessly, preventing side leakage, and its thin absorption sheet offers a good fit.
Pant type is known for its capability to absorb huge quantities of wetness and moisture.These pant type diapers for adults are convenient for both men and women with incontinence issues or mobility impairment.
The rising urinary incontinence among adults is contributing to the growth of pant type adult diapers segment in the market.
Geographically, the adult diapers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global adult diapers market, followed by Europe and North America.
Japan is one of the major countries dominating the adult diapers market in Asia Pacific, followed by China.The demand for personal hygiene, feminine care products, and disposable diapers is increasing simultaneously in many emerging markets in Asia due to rising income levels.
The aging populations in advanced economies and some Asian countries are likely to increase the demand for adult incontinence care products.Likewise, the rising cases of urine incontinence have been observed in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India.
With the increasing elderly population and the growing number of pregnancy in this region, the adult diapers market is estimated to be expanding in the coming years.
Covid-19 from the outset started in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and has spread across the globe at an energetic pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the most affected nations. to the degree affirmed cases and pronounced passing as of April 2020.According to WHO, there are ~2,719,896 affirmed cases and 187,705 death cases all around. Covid-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global consumer goods industry is one of the major business enduring genuine agitating impacts, for example, creation composes breaks, breaks in storing up because of lockdown and office shutdowns because of this emit. These segments have unimaginably affected the worldwide adult diapers market.
Domtar Corporation, Drylock Technologies, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity, Ontex, Principle Business Enterprises, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Abena, Chiaus, Health Care Products, Inc., and Ever Green are among the major players present in the global adult diapers market.
Overall size of the global adult diapers market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global adult diapers market.
Additionally, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the adult diapers.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891639/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001