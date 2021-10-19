SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The commercial and corporate real estate industry is focusing on returning to the workplace as peers and colleagues are reengaging with each other. Realcomm is taking an active leadership role in this process and showing how technology and other safety, security and health practices will allow for the return of safe, in-person gatherings. The Realcomm | IBcon 2021 conference (http://www.realcomm.com/realcomm-2021/) will take place at the Westin Kierland in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 2nd and 3rd. The event has implemented a number of traditional and innovative COVID and IAQ protocols and procedures raising the bar for in-person events.
The conference has implemented Onsite Health Protocols, vaccination or proof of negative test and onsite testing to minimize the potential of exposure to COVID-19.
As a longtime supporter of technology and innovation in the built environment, the producers of Realcomm believe that events, just like many other business activities that are done indoors, present the perfect opportunity to use and demonstrate cutting-edge technology to combat COVID-19 as well as improve indoor air quality (IAQ) for facilities.
"We will go beyond talking about IAQ and COVID-19 at the conference and bring together in one location a combination of innovative new ideas and proven solutions to make our indoor spaces safer. In addition, these technologies fit perfectly into the larger conversation of smart, connected buildings," said Jim Young, co-founder and CEO of Realcomm.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to experience as well as see firsthand how these technologies and approaches work. Experts will share their information and data, which is critical for the validation and adoption of new approaches and technologies needed to protect people from constantly changing health and environmental threats.
The following COVID and IAQ technologies will be utilized and demonstrated during the conference. Creating the safest possible indoor environment is a primary goal. By investigation and deployment of new technologies, comprehensive conversations will be held around advancing indoor air quality.
Carr Properties: Indoor Air Quality and Purification Project
Carr Properties has implemented the following air measurement and purification technologies using IAQ devices to improve the air flow in buildings, creating a better return to work experience for their customers. The following technologies will be implemented throughout the conference as well as showcased in the COVID Tech and IAQ Lab:
- Plasma by RestorePoint: Centralized data aggregation, storage and service to collect and serve data end to end.
- Aura Smart Air: Filtration at the edge for common spaces and air quality detection. Positive trial results were reported on the purification of indoor air with the SAR-COV-2 virus. The trial found that Aura Smart Air's air purification system destroyed 99.998% of the virus in an enclosed space 2.5 meters by 2.5 meters and 3 meters high.
- Senseware: High integrity IoT system with not just IAQ data but environmental such as ionization, PM 0.3, light, sound, and motion.
- Radgreen: A one-stop environmental management solution that lets you optimize the air quality, thermal comfort, noise levels, light parameters, and viral index (which includes COVID), at the push of a button to create the perfect environment for your employees & visitors.
- Mach Wellstat: Indoor air measurement integrated into a larger utility IoT platform.
In addition to the technology being presented by Carr Properties, the following additional COVID solutions will be implemented at the conference.
LuminUltra: Microbial Testing
Prior to the start of the conference, all high traffic areas will be swabbed for SARS-CoV-2. LuminUltra's qPCR surface testing solution enables early detection of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in a facility so that action can be taken to reduce or eliminate the risk of widespread infections. A positive surface testing result can indicate an immediate need to take steps to mitigate risk, including cleaning, remediation and instituting isolation protocols. Consistent surface testing enables evidence-based knowledge to verify an environment has been effectively returned to a safe-state, with no indication of SARS-CoV-2, enabling people to fully work, live and play with confidence.
SymptomSense: Non-Invasive Vital Screening Kiosk
Located throughout the conference venue, the Kiosk will provide attendees the quickest way to check critical vitals and how they are feeling throughout the day. The Kiosk uses an advanced infrared dual-technology imaging technology and ready-to-use, user-friendly software for super-fast/real time integrated vital readings. It is a multi-faceted, multi-sensor kiosk ready to screen for three (3) key vitals: external body temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen level.
GallatinAir: KleanseAIR Series HEPA Air Purifiers
GallatinAIR's KleanseAIR Series Air Purifiers will be installed in all the conference meeting rooms. Each room will have as much as 5-8 air changes per hour, which exceeds the CDC recommended air change level for meeting rooms to provide a clean and reliable indoor air quality for the event. The KleanseAIR units are small, constructed of light weight ruggedized steel, with a powerful 440 cubic feet per minute, clean air delivery rate with a less than 1 amp power consumption. It is designed to deliver the lowest cost of ownership in its class.
Crowd Pass & Crowd Health
CrowdPass is the future of live event safety, with an intuitive web management application that preclears attendees for events by documenting either negative COVID-19 test results or confirmation of the vaccines. CrowdHealth provides onsite rapid testing, professional staff and certified medical grade supplies for live events. They are an all-in-one safety solution.
R-Zero Arc & Vive: UV-C Disinfection
Will be showcased at the COVID Tech and IAQ Lab. Arc is a hospital-grade UV-C for surface and air disinfection designed for dynamic environments. It is independently validated to destroy 99.99% of pathogens in 1,000 sq ft in less than 7 minutes. Vive is the world's first autonomous far-UVC device that provides complete protection in occupied spaces. Three 222 nm excimer bulbs inactivate 99%+ of pathogens to reduce infection risk in the air and on surfaces in areas where people gather. Vive reduces airborne and surface risk 3x+ per 100 sq ft with the only UV light safe for human exposure.
About Realcomm
Realcomm Conference Group is a worldwide event and media company at the intersection of technology, innovation and commercial and corporate real estate. Through our annual conferences, CIO forums, webinars, workshops, weekly newsletter, marketplace and other strategic services, Realcomm provides networking and collaboration opportunities, while educating industry professionals about the latest business solutions and technologies to improve commercial and corporate real estate design, construction, leasing, operations, transactions and use.
