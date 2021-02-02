SOUTHAVEN, Miss., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We cannot believe that it already been five years since we started our clinic. Dr. Adatrow had a vision when we first opened the doors of the clinic in 2016. He wanted a patient-centric quality dental Specialty practice to providing care for everyone in North Mississippi and Memphis, TN area.
We would want to take this time to appreciate all our incredible patients, referring dentists, doctors and other healthcare providers. During all these years, we could not have done it without their confidence. Our patients are our best source of referrals right from the start! They bring with them their families, friends, and neighbors to get treated. Though some have moved out of the city, they continue to come and see us for our service. This loyalty flatters us, and we are so profoundly thankful.
We could not have done it without our fantastic team. We thank all of them for their dedication to excellence. They always impress our patients with their commitment and their continued passion to provide the best care. We love our team members and have not been able to ask for a better team.
Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center is continually evolving with the adaptation of the latest technologies and procedures. Whether patients seek Dental Implants, Gum Disease treatments, Sedation Dentistry, Emergency Dental Care, Dr. Adatrow continues to provide highly quality, affordable, personalized care to his patients.
Dr. Adatrow firmly believes in supporting Local Community. Therefore, he frequently participates in community service programs such as the Mid-South Missions of Mercy that provides free oral care for the underserved population. He and his team also contribute generously to local organizations like Palmer Home for Children, Desoto County Dream Center and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Dr. Adatow's dental expertise of more than 18 years makes for the best care and diagnosis possible. He and his team collaborate to offer the best possible treatment for the dental needs of each patient. After five years of practice, they continue to provide their patients with the most up-to-date, valuable treatment by completing advanced education courses. We agree that achieving excellence in dentistry is never an accident but is done by the diligence of doctors, team, and patients.
At Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center, we take all the necessary precautions for the pandemic, as per CDC's recommendations while celebrating our special day.
About Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center:
Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center provides personalized and specialized dental treatment for patients in Desoto County, MS and Memphis, TN areas. Dr. Pradeep Adatrow is Specialist in Dental Implants and Gum Diseases and provides patients with customized treatment plans to meet the oral health needs of his patients. Dr. Adatrow is the only practicing board-certified Periodontist and Prosthodontist in the South East United States. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery and Post Graduate Prosthodontic Training from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and his Post Graduate Training in Periodontics from Indiana University. Dr. Adatrow is board certified by the American Board of Periodontology and is a Fellow of the prestigious International College of Dentistry. Along with a devoted team of dental hygienists, assistants, and administrative staff, we strive for excellence in customer satisfaction. Please visit our website at http://.advanceddentaltmj.com or call us at (662) 655-4868 to schedule a consultation.
