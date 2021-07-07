NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Dermatology, PC ("ADPC"), a leading dermatology center with over 50 locations across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, today announced that it has entered a new partnership with Dr. Gail Whitman of SkinCare Physicians of Fairfield County, with offices in Stratford and Norwalk, Connecticut.
"Dr. Gail B. Whitman has a long history of providing superior dermatological services to their patients in Connecticut, and we are thrilled to welcome them and their talented associates to our practice," said Dr. Joshua Fox, Founder and Medical Director of Advanced Dermatology, PC.
Founded in 1998 by Dr. Gail Whitman, SkinCare Physicians of Fairfield County provides quality medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology services to patients in Stratford and Norwalk, Connecticut. Dr. Whitman completed her dermatology residency at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City. She also does volunteer work for Camp Discovery, a program for kids with debilitating skin conditions ranging from eczema and psoriasis, to vitiligo and alopecia, to epidermolysis bullosa and ichthyosis. Her well trained providers have built a strong reputation for providing superior cosmetic and dermatological care.
"We are thrilled to be part of such a prolific and state-of-the-art practice," said Dr. Gail Whitman. "This new partnership will enable the SkinCare Physicians of Fairfield County to be integrated into Advanced Dermatology and my patients will benefit from the additional services and lasers that we can provide."
Advanced Dermatology, PC continues to seek partnerships with dermatologists in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. ADPC's infrastructure and robust platform provides the tools and support that allow dermatology practices to provide state-of-the-art services and superior patient care.
About Advanced Dermatology PC
Since 1986, Advanced Dermatology, PC, and the Center for Laser & Cosmetic Surgery have offered a wide array of medical, cosmetic, laser, and plastic surgery services. In addition to specializing in all areas of adult and pediatric dermatology, many of the Company's dermatologists have subspecialty training. In 2021, nine of our doctors were awarded the esteemed Castle-Connolly Top Doctors Award by their colleagues. With over 50 offices in NY, NJ, PA, and CT, Advanced Dermatology offers personalized, cost-effective, conservative, effective, and less painful treatments for a wide variety of skin conditions. http://www.advanceddermatologypc.com
