ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, recently issued its first wave of specialty module accreditations under the MIPPA Accreditation Program (MAP) Standards version 3.1. Newly-accredited imaging suppliers have been accredited for:
- CT—Body, Maxillofacial, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic;
- MRI—Angiography, Body, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic; and
- Nuclear Medicine – Cardiac.
The online accreditation directory lists imaging suppliers that are RadSite accredited, including the new imaging specialty designations. To date, RadSite has accredited about 1,000 different locations for advanced diagnostic imaging.
"As part of the first wave of specialty accredited imaging suppliers, SimonMed appreciates the hands-on approach that RadSite takes with its applicants," said John Simon, MD, SimonMed Imaging's CEO. "We found RadSite's specialty requirements to be very rigorous with established feedback loops to ensure a meaningful accreditation experience." SimonMed Imaging is one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and largest physician radiology practices in the United States. The imaging supplier's practice consists of more than 200 highly experienced subspecialty-trained radiologists, and it operates across nine states. SimonMed has been accredited for specialty modules in Florida, Illinois, and Minnesota, covering several specialty areas for CT and MRI.
"After review and approval by CMS and several key private payers, RadSite's accreditation review requirements were expanded last year to allow imaging suppliers to apply for designated specialty exam types," said Mark Casner, RadSite's Accreditation Committee Chair. "Additional imaging exams must be submitted, evaluated, and scored as part of the enhanced technical evaluation to qualify for a specialty certification and submitted to the Accreditation Committee for review and approval."
RadSite now accredits the following specialty modules for advanced diagnostic imaging:
- CT: Angiography, Body, Cardiac, Maxillofacial, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic;
- MRI: Angiography, Body, Breast, Cardiac, Functional, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic; and
- Nuclear Medicine: Planar/SPECT – Cardiac and PET or PET/CT – Cardiac, Infection, Neurologic, Oncology.
"RadSite continues to work with leading industry experts and other stakeholders to identify the latest imaging trends," notes Garry Carneal, JD, MA, and RadSite's President and CEO. "RadSite is now working on several Center of Excellence (COE) programs in imaging for 2021. These will further supplement our quality-benchmarking accreditation programs."
Interested parties can download the current MAP Standards by clicking here. To find out about future and past RadSite webinars, click here. To learn more about RadSite, visit http://www.radsitequality.com.
About RadSite
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
