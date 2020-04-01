TAMPA, Fla. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It could become a new workplace standard in the first line of defense against COVID-19. It's called a thermal imaging camera. Armed with advanced thermal imaging technology, the camera scans body temperatures of everyone entering a space enabling instant detection of elevated skin temperatures. Whether they enter as an individual or as a group, if someone has a fever, the system sounds the alarm.
Now available through BCI Integrated Solutions and Midwest Alarm, this thermal imaging system can easily be installed and programed to detect elevated skin temperature in busy environments such as airports, hospitals, clinics, office buildings, cruise ships, and any large public gathering location.
More About Thermal Fever Monitoring
Tyler Blake, Chief Operating Officer at BCI reminds users that Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution is not a medical device and is not designed or intended for diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of any disease or condition. However, the solution is a screening tool that businesses and households can use as part of a holistic biosecurity plan to identify individuals with elevated skin temperature compared to a customizable reference temperature upon entering their premises.
About BCI Integrated Solutions & Midwest Alarm:
Based in Florida with offices in Tampa, Fort Myers, Gainesville and Orlando, BCI Integrated Solutions is a licensed provider of specialized innovative electronic building solutions and low voltage systems. BCI is owned by Midwest Alarm of South Dakota with additional offices in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sioux City, Iowa, Omaha, Nebraska and Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Midwest Alarm | BCI team expertly designs and installs audio video, security, structured cabling, and life safety systems.
Servicing clients domestically and internationally, Midwest Alarm | BCI has built solid relationships with prestigious and demanding clients and contractors by providing superior service and support. Midwest Alarm | BCI has provided life safety and A/V solutions to businesses for over 50 years – including integrated systems to major sports venues, corporate training centers, hotels, colleges, universities, hospitals, and many other facilities.
