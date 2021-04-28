CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The doctors at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration completely customize their patients' dental crowns, dental bridges, and dental implants in Cedarhurst, NY with the Ceramill® Motion™ 2 milling machine, in-house. This technology is just one example of how Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration leverages their in-house lab, cutting-edge treatments, and minimally invasive technology to provide each patient with the highest level of care and a beautiful smile in Cedarhurst, NY.
With decades of experience, prosthodontist Dr. Michael Klein and dentist Dr. Allon Waltuch are dedicated to providing high quality implant placement and restorative dental services to patients that need crowns, bridges, and dental implants. Ceramill enables efficient fabrication of crowns, bridges, and dental implants in-house and provides the capability for these doctors to create a beautiful smile in just one visit.
Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration offers full mouth dental implants and teeth in one day using guided implant surgery. Using 3Shape technology, Drs. Klein and Waltuch can digitally plan implant cases with more predictability and a smoother workflow. Then they digitally create and design the restorations and mill them on-site. The practice specializes in dental implants and prosthodontics, meaning virtually every procedure Drs. Klein and Waltuch perform is about restoring and replacing missing or failed teeth.
"The advanced technology in our in-house lab allows us to preplan about 90 percent of our dental implant cases, which results in more precise outcomes and less chair time for you," explains Dr. Klein.
Severely decayed teeth or multiple missing teeth can lead to declining oral health and function, negatively impacting chewing and nutrition. Even one missing tooth can cause loss of bone and shifting of surrounding teeth. The empty spaces can harbor bacteria and cause a gum infection that can spread to other parts of the body when left untreated. Most patients with missing teeth also experience emotional side effects because they feel embarrassed to smile and cannot fully enjoy life.
Dental implants consist of a titanium post that replicates the tooth root covered by a customized crown milled in-house that resembles and replaces a natural tooth. The implant integrates with the jawbone, acting as a new root for the crown. Whether a person has a single missing tooth or is suffering from extensive tooth loss, dental implants are considered the gold standard of tooth replacement. Enhanced by advanced in-house technologies, this permanent tooth loss solution enables Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration to provide patients with a strong, long-lasting, and beautiful smile in Cedarhurst, NY.
Those looking to create their own beautiful smile in Cedarhurst, NY can find a combination of advanced technology, expertise, and compassion with Drs. Klein and Waltuch. Call 516-550-4393 to schedule a personalized consultation or visit http://www.advancedimplantdentistry.com to learn more.
About the Dental Implant Practice
Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has provided cutting-edge dental care to Cedarhurst, NY since 1989. Dr. Michael Klein is the Director of Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration in Cedarhurst, New York and has pioneered the technology used in computer-guided dental implant surgery. A prosthodontist, Dr. Klein completed specialized training in restoring complete function and esthetics to patients' smiles. Dr. Allon Waltuch received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, his fellowship in Oral Implantology, and his certification for Esthetic Dentistry from New York University. Drs. Klein and Waltuch value state-of-the-art technology that allows them to treat patients with precision, accuracy, and the highest quality results. As a result, Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has an in-house lab offering the most innovative technology in dentistry and providing patients with the ability to complete treatment in just one day. To learn more about Drs. Klein and Waltuch and the services offered at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration, call the office at 516-550-4393 or visit their website at http://www.advancedimplantdentistry.com.
