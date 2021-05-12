CEDARHURST, N.Y., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Michael Klein and Dr. Allon Waltuch utilize Plasma Rich Growth Factors (PRGF) to maximize healing when they place dental implants in Cedarhurst, NY. PRGF is one of several advanced technologies Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration offers to individuals with missing teeth to enhance the dental experience and improve procedural outcomes.
When a person sustains an injury, the body triggers the release of proteins to stimulate healing and regeneration. When applied directly to an implant surgical site, PRGF triggers a similar response. PRGF helps reduce bleeding while promoting faster bone regeneration and healing of soft tissue. Multiple studies have shown that PRGF delivers promising results as a postoperative recovery aid for many treatments, including tooth extractions, periodontal procedures, and dental implant surgery.
To create PRGF, a small sample of blood is drawn at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration. The blood is placed into a centrifuge that isolates the plasma, and then the plasma is placed in another centrifuge. The end product is composed primarily of plasma and red blood cells enriched with five to 10 times the normal concentration of growth-factors to enable the body to heal faster with less complications.
"PRGF provides many benefits with virtually no risks because it only requires a small sample of blood and it can't be rejected. It gives us a direct and minimally invasive method to enhance the natural healing process for patients undergoing procedures like dental implants," said Dr. Klein.
Full mouth dental implants placed at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration replace all teeth in one or both arches with a fixed bridge of strong, stable zirconia teeth secured to dental implants. Drs. Klein and Waltuch use digital imaging with intraoral and cone beam CT scanners to capture highly detailed images of the jaw. This enables pre-planning treatment, identifying the most optimal sites to place dental implants, and creating a dental guide for precise surgical placement. When a person comes in for their restoration, nearly 90 percent of the work is already finished.
Drs. Klein and Waltuch offer same day dental implants to help patients feel and look their best so they don't have to suffer another day with the repercussions of tooth loss. For this immediate tooth replacement solution, any remaining teeth are extracted, dental implants are placed, and a natural-looking crown or bridge prosthesis is created with an on-site milling machine. Up to 99 percent of chewing ability is restored in just one day. The team is trained and certified in advanced IV sedation, an advanced form of sedation dentistry that provides a calming and nearly pain-free option for dental implants and other procedures.
The doctors' vast expertise coupled with the latest technologies and treatment options, including same-day dental implants, PRGF, IV sedation, and more, provide significant benefits to patients that entrust Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration with their dental care.
About the Practice
Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has provided cutting-edge dental care to Cedarhurst, NY since 1989. Dr. Michael Klein is the Director of Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration in Cedarhurst, New York and has pioneered the technology used in computer-guided dental implant surgery. A prosthodontist, Dr. Klein completed specialized training in restoring complete function and esthetics to patients' smiles. Dr. Allon Waltuch received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, his fellowship in Oral Implantology, and his certification for Esthetic Dentistry from New York University. Drs. Klein and Waltuch value state-of-the-art technology that allows them to treat patients with precision, accuracy, and the highest quality results. As a result, Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has an in-house lab offering the most innovative technology in dentistry and providing patients with the ability to complete treatment in just one day. To learn more about Drs. Klein and Waltuch and the services offered at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration, call the office at 516-550-4393 or visit their website at http://www.advancedimplantdentistry.com.
