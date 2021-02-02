CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration spreads awareness of the impact oral health has on the immune system in Cedarhurst, NY and the Five Towns community. Prosthodontist, Dr. Michael Klein, and implant dentist, Dr. Allon Waltuch, combine their extensive education and experience to provide leading oral health care at their practice. They are now welcoming all patients, with or without a referral, to experience their life-changing care, including peri-implantitis treatment and dental implants accompanied by IV sedation.
Recent research from the American Dental Association shows that dentists are seeing a rise in stress-related oral health conditions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. These conditions include cavities, chipped and cracked teeth, and gum disease. Research also shows a connection between disease in the mouth and disease in the body, concluding that keeping a healthy mouth is necessary to maintaining optimum whole-body health.
Drs. Klein and Waltuch provide industry-leading oral health care to their community backed by advanced technology, which they keep in-house in their own in-office lab. If patients find themselves experiencing dental anxiety or anxiety over receiving oral health care during the pandemic, Drs. Klein and Waltuch offer soothing IV sedation to simultaneously ease fear and discomfort during treatment.
For those suffering from tooth decay or decay that has led to tooth loss, Drs. Klein and Waltuch offer permanent dental implant treatment. Utilizing their advanced technology, they offer guided dental implant placement to find the exact position, depth, and angle for optimum stability of each implant. They can also provide full mouth dental implant treatment in just one day, minimizing the number of office visits a patient must attend and allowing patients to leave the office with their ability to chew restored up to 99 percent that day.
Drs. Klein and Waltuch are passionate about making sure their patients receive the oral health care they need, without anything holding them back. Not only do they offer IV sedation to help ease the fears of patients, but they have implemented strict safety procedures to provide comfort for their patients and reduce the spread of COVID-19. They have staggered appointment times and have eliminated the waiting room, allowing patients to remain in their vehicles until their treatment room is ready. They also use multiple forms of sanitization and a hospital-grade air purifier.
Those nervous about receiving oral health care during the pandemic can rest assured that they are in safe and responsible hands at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration. Individuals can schedule an appointment with IV sedation for dental implants, peri-implantitis treatment, and other oral health care by calling the office at 516-665-1249 or visiting http://www.advancedimplantsli.com.
About the Practice
Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has provided cutting-edge dental care to Cedarhurst, NY since 1989. Dr. Michael Klein is the Director of Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration in Cedarhurst, New York and has pioneered the technology used in computer-guided dental implant surgery. A prosthodontist, Dr. Klein completed specialized training in restoring complete function and esthetics to patients' smiles. Dr. Allon Waltuch received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, his fellowship in Oral Implantology, and his certification for Esthetic Dentistry from New York University. Drs. Klein and Waltuch value state-of-the-art technology that allows them to treat patients with precision, accuracy, and the highest quality results. As a result, Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has an in-house lab offering the most innovative technology in dentistry and providing patients with the ability to complete treatment in just one day. To learn more about Drs. Klein and Waltuch and the services offered at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration, call the office at 516-665-1249 or visit their website at http://www.advancedimplantsli.com.
