CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For many chiropractors, the idea of moving away from medical care modeled on different disciplines that are isolated from one another and towards one that is more team-orientated and cohesive is appealing. The fact is, if a clinic is getting at least 20 new patients a month, then it should be able to successfully implement medical integration.

Increasing awareness locally about a practice and the services offered is critical to growing a business. In an effort to help do just that, Advanced Medical Integration is giving away this marketing information to anyone who wants it.

This introduction to marketing is intended for a practice that's just starting and doesn't have a third-party marketing firm on contract yet.

The first question to answer concerns how to develop and implement a marketing strategy. Do it in house or hire someone?

If taking the DIY course, then this guide will help with strategizing and implementation. And if a clinic decides to hire someone, then it will help them to know what to ask when choosing a marketing outfit that will meet their needs.

What this process will ultimately entail is "branding" a practice, combining design elements with forms of marketing to create a persona for the practice that is communicated to patients — and potential patients — both directly and subliminally.

If it hasn't happened already, take a good, honest look at the logo, letterhead, and other visual elements of the practice's public profile. Now's a good time to do it.

Want to learn more? Advanced Medical Integration (AMI) is the nation's leading consulting group for establishing holistic, philosophically based medical integration. Whether a clinic is new to medical integration or they already have an integrated practice, AMI can help develop your practice to the new standard in desired holistic medical services.

