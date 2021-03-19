MONROE, Conn., Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut is celebrating 10 years of offering revolutionary LANAP® laser dentistry to fight gum disease in Monroe, CT. Practice founder, Dr. Richard Amato, was the first periodontist in Connecticut to offer LANAP. Dr. Amato, along with periodontist Dr. Michael Kang, take pride in offering the most advanced technology and treatments available in the industry at their state-of-the-art practice.
"In the last decade, we have helped countless people with bleeding gums achieve good oral health, some who came from as far away as Rhode Island and Vermont for this treatment. Now that Dr. Kang is also certified in LANAP, as well as the Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique, we are excited to help many more folks," said Dr. Amato.
LANAP laser dentistry provides a faster, gentler, and more reliable method for resolving issues related to periodontal disease. It is the only laser gum disease treatment that is FDA-approved and proven to promote gum tissue regeneration. Unlike traditional osseous surgery, LANAP is scalpel- and suture-free.
In the hands of experienced periodontists like Dr. Amato and Dr. Kang, this innovative laser technology allows the periodontists to remove bacteria that has formed in the periodontal pockets between a patient's teeth and gums. Studies have shown that several months after LANAP treatment, most patients see a significant reduction in the depth of their periodontal pockets.
Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut also offers the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique, a fast, minimally invasive method for reversing gum recession caused by advanced gum disease. Unlike traditional gum grafting surgeries that require extensive surgical cutting, this technique doesn't require a scalpel or sutures, thereby greatly reducing trauma to the soft tissues of the mouth. During this procedure, a small hole is made in the gums and through this hole, gum tissues are moved gently and carefully into a more natural placement.
Those suffering from symptoms of gum disease including swollen gums, gum infection, or gum recession, may be a candidate for laser dentistry. To schedule an appointment with one of the experienced periodontists at Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut, visit http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com or call 203-268-2000.
About the Periodontists
Founder of Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut in Monroe, CT, Dr. Richard Amato, and his associate, Dr. Michael Kang, are leading periodontists and dental implant specialists who offer personalized care using advanced technology. Dr. Amato earned his DDS degree from Stony Brook University and his Certificate of Proficiency in Periodontics from Eastman Dental Center at the University of Rochester. Dr. Amato has placed thousands of dental implants. He is the first and most experienced provider of LANAP® laser gum disease therapy in Fairfield County, CT as well as the first periodontist in Connecticut to provide the minimally invasive gum recession treatment, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique. Dr. Kang is a board-certified Diplomate of the American Academy of Periodontology. He completed his residency in periodontology from Columbia University and has published numerous articles on implant dentistry. To learn more about Dr. Amato, Dr. Kang, or the services they offer, visit http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com or call 203-268-2000.
Media Contact
Ciara Boyce, Progressive Dental Marketing, 727-286-6211, ciara@progressivedental.com
SOURCE Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut