MONROE, Conn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut welcomes new hygienist Danielle to the team. With over two decades of experience as a periodontal assistant, Danielle has become passionate about periodontal work. She recently received her hygienist license and has joined the respected periodontal practice in Monroe, CT, Advanced Periodontics. This practice delivers highly skilled periodontal treatments, including LANAP® laser gum disease care and dental implants to replace missing teeth.
After working as a periodontal assistant for over 20 years, Danielle gained a passion for this industry. She is now excited to join the periodontists and staff at Advanced Periodontics as a dental hygienist. "I am grateful to work with such a highly experienced team. Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut has served our community for over 30 years. It feels remarkable to be part of such a respected and compassionate team."
Periodontists specialize in treating the gums and soft tissues within the mouth as well as placing dental implants. Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut not only offers these treatments from highly skilled periodontists, but they do so using some of the most advanced dental technology available today.
Practice founder, Dr. Richard Amato, is passionate about serving his community with outstanding care backed by advanced technology. One of their most popular treatments, LANAP, utilizes precise laser dentistry to treat gum disease. This treatment eradicates unhealthy bacteria and diseased tissue while regenerating healthy tissue within the gums. LANAP is one of the only FDA approved lasers to treat gum disease and has been proven to help restore mouths to a full health.
Another way to keep a mouth in peak condition is by replacing decayed or missing teeth with the gold standard of tooth replacement, dental implants. When teeth are missing within the mouth, this can cause the remaining teeth to shift resulting in headaches, a buildup of bacteria, and a misaligned bite. When left untreated, missing teeth and tooth decay can both lead to larger concerns such as gum disease. The periodontists at Advanced Periodontics recommend removing problem teeth as soon as possible and replacing any missing teeth with permanent, stable, and reliable dental implants. With dental implants, patients can restore the function and aesthetics of their mouths.
For those looking to permanently replace missing teeth or for anyone seeking an effective solution to gum disease in Monroe, CT, periodontal consultations are available at Advanced Periodontics. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com or call 203-268-2000.
About the Periodontists
Founder of Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut in Monroe, CT, Dr. Richard Amato, and his associate, Dr. Michael Kang, are leading periodontists and dental implant specialists who offer personalized care using advanced technology. Dr. Amato earned his DDS degree from Stony Brook University and his Certificate of Proficiency in Periodontics from Eastman Dental Center at the University of Rochester. Dr. Amato has placed thousands of dental implants. He is the first and most experienced provider of LANAP® laser gum disease therapy in Fairfield County, CT as well as the first periodontist in Connecticut to provide the minimally invasive gum recession treatment, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique. Dr. Kang is a board-certified Diplomate of the American Academy of Periodontology. He completed his residency in periodontology from Columbia University and has published numerous articles on implant dentistry. To learn more about Dr. Amato, Dr. Kang, or the services they offer, visit http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com or call 203-268-2000.
