DALLAS, Apr. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Pharmacy Solutions, a leader in automated remote pharmacy dispensing, is proud to announce the launch of its next generation of remote automated dispensing technology, the APS Ecosystem. Well known for AP Passport, the first generation of remote dispensing technology, Advanced Pharmacy Solutions is now taking their technology to the next level. The launch of this unrivaled pharmacy technology took place at senior living community Ventana by Buckner in Dallas, Texas. Ventana by Buckner is well known for providing exceptional care at all stages of the care continuum. The APS Ecosystem will service the pharmacy needs for the patients and residents of Ventana Health Services. As the senior-care environment becomes more complex, APS fills the need for a state-of-the-art technological solution to help senior-care facilities to enhance their quality care services.
Consisting of an ecosystem of five-different components, which can be scaled to the needs of a specific facility, APS is the only unified pharmacy dispensing system dedicated to post-acute care. Taking into account decades of customer feedback, APS was designed specifically to help long-term-care providers save time, improve care and reduce costs. Jim Matthews, COO of Advanced Pharmacy Solutions noted, "We are proud to offer the most-advanced, comprehensive pharmacy solution on the market. The APS Ecosystem reduces costs, saves precious nursing hours, reduces hospital readmissions, all while maximizing formulary efficiencies. APS allows facilities to take more complex patients, increasing both the number and types of patients a center can safely accept. Medications are immediately available on-site no matter the time of day or night of the admission, giving patients and their loved ones' peace of mind."
"The APS Ecosystem promises to save our community teams countless hours each week normally spent counting and inventorying prescriptions. As a faith-based nonprofit provider, we value our ability to connect with residents and the use of this new pharmacy system will give our associates more time to directly serve senior adults and inspire happiness," said Brian Robbins, Buckner Retirement Services Vice President and COO. "Ventana by Buckner is a one-of-a-kind senior living community and as such, it made perfect sense for Ventana to be the first community to offer the APS Ecosystem." Jim Matthews added, "Ventana has proven to be the perfect care partner for the launch of APS. The Ventana team members have been exceptional at learning and embracing the APS technology. They are looking forward to the additional time APS will allow them to spend caring for their residents."
APS allows facilities to handle not only residents' routine medication needs, but also handles emergency situations like weather-related events since all medications are stored and available on-site. The system is remotely-monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and facilities have access to the APS support teams at all times.
About Advanced Pharmacy Solutions
Advanced Pharmacy Solutions (APS) has been an innovative leader in remote automated dispensing for more than 20 years. APS has partnered with skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities to provide AP Passport, the industry leading Remote Onsite Automated Dispensing System that packages medication on site in advance of each shift. The next generation APS Ecosystem is a "Best in class" technological advancement that dramatically enhances patient care, saves valuable nursing time, provides significant cost containment and improves the overall efficiency of the care facility. We believe that as the senior care environment transitions to value based metrics, there is an increased need for state-of-the-art technological solutions to enable improved care through enhanced pharmacy quality, nursing efficiency in the performance of medication management tasks with a variety of time saving tools, and the elimination of drug waste for all payers.
About Buckner Retirement Services
Buckner Retirement Services, Inc. is one of the largest not-for-profit senior living organizations in Texas dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for senior adults and their families by promoting an active, healthy Christian lifestyle while maintaining their independence and dignity. Buckner operates six senior living communities in Texas, including Ventana by Buckner in Dallas. Buckner Retirement Services is part of Buckner International, a global faith-based ministry serving more than 350,000 people each year in Texas and six countries worldwide. Learn more about Buckner Retirement Services at BucknerRetirement.org. Learn more about Ventana by Buckner at VentanaByBuckner.com.
